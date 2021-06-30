Services for Rachel Soto, 85, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Soto died Sunday, June 27, at her residence.
She was born May 8, 1936, in Asa to Crespin and Ramona Herrera. She worked for Temple ISD.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Soto; and a daughter, Angelita Soto.
Survivors include four daughters, Elvira Novoa and Theresa Castillo, both of Temple, Sylvia Montoya of Albuquerque, N.M., and Anna Ramirez of Fayetteville, N.C.; two sisters, Maria Martinez and Beatrice Wills; three brothers, Tony Herrera, Al Herrera and Art Herrera; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.