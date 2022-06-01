SALADO — Services for David Wayne Rickard, 50, of Salado will be 10 a.m. at 3C Cowboy Fellowship in Salado with the Rev. Bryan Miller officiating.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mr. Rickard died Wednesday, May 25, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 18, 1972, in Jacksonville, Fla., to Wade Eugene Rickard and Carolyn Elaine Allen. He married Dawn Hardaway in 1984.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Chaddoe Rickard.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Zachary Rickard; his mother; two brothers, Larry Rickard and Steve Rickard; three sisters, Teresa Rickard, Vickie Cosby and Xenia Hill; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.