NEW BRAUNFELS — No services are planned for Daniel Joseph Clark, 58, of Temple.
Mr. Clark died Wednesday, Aug. 26.
He was born March 24, 1962, in Elmira, N.Y., to Howard G. and Patricia Redmond Clark. He attended Horseheads High School in Horseheads, N.Y.
Survivors include a daughter, Rachel Varner; his mother of Horseheads; a brother, William Clark of Horseheads; four sisters, Mary Anne Bly and Amy Bond, both of Horseheads, Margaret Williams of Greenville, Miss., and Kathy Wigsten of Cayuta, N.Y.; and a grandchild.
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels is in charge of arrangements.