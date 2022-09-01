RL (Dusty) Rhodes
RL (Dusty) Rhodes passed peacefully from this life at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born September 28, 1942 in Clearfield, PA to parents Weldon and Kay Rhodes.
He graduated high school in PA in 1960 after which he moved to North Tonawanda NY to live with his aunt and uncle. In 1963 he enlisted into the United States Army where he would serve in Vietnam and then discharge out of the service at Ft. Hood, Texas where he continued to serve in the Army Reserves for several more years. In 1975 he married his true love and best friend Pat Messer; he was happy and blessed to help Pat raise her three children Bruce Baugh, Belynda Marx and Brenda Brashar.
Dusty, Pat and the family enjoyed cooking in championship BBQ cookoffs, gardening, fishing, hunting and watching football & baseball games together. He worked for BNSF Railway for 35 years before retiring in 2002. After retirement he and Pat traveled for 20 years in their RV through many states, but their main enjoyment was Montana, Wyoming and Idaho where they would return many times to the same places for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory is beloved wife Pat and their three children Bruce and Janese Baugh, Belynda and John Marx and Brenda Brashar. Surviving grandchildren include Kristen and Adam Cook, Kerri and Elton Fettig, Julie Davis, Stephanie and Matt Martinka, Samuel Davis, Dustin and Lauren Marx, Brentin and Katie Marx, Aireanna Marx, and Tony Fimple. Great grandkids are Kamden and Ayson Waneck, Andy and Sloan Fettig, Mason Ramsey, Wyatt and Weston Martinka, Olivia and Lyndi Marx, John Everett Marx as well as Levi, Kendall and Brody Cook.
Services are private.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary