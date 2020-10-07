Leonard Logan Wendler
Leonard Logan Wendler, 64, of Holland, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Leonard Wendler was born to Logan and Betty Wendler on April 10, 1956, and was the eldest of three children. He was born in El Paso, Texas and was reared in Holland, Texas on the Box W Ranch.
When Leonard wasn’t busy building hotels, and people’s homes, he enjoyed tinkering with vehicles, wood working and more importantly keeping the Wendler family legacy alive by raising cattle and working the land at the old home place of the Box W Ranch.
Leonard was preceded in death by his father, Logan Wendler. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mona Wendler, his sons Will, Shawn and Logan, grandchildren Jude, Dixie, Kayvin and Ava as well as his mother, Betty Wendler, brother, Mike Wendler, and sister Linda Hill, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and all the many friends throughout the years; all of whom were loved immensely.
A visitation for Leonard will be held on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The funeral service will begin at 5:00 PM. Services will be held at Crotty Funeral Home. Cremation will take place following services. Flowers, Donations and condolences may be offered at 5431 West US Highway 190, Belton, Texas 76513.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Paid Obituary