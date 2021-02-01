Services for Cecil Vernon Wall, 96, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Wall died Friday, Jan. 29, at a local hospital.
He was born Nov. 15, 1924, in Coryell County to Hugh Tabor and Ola Mildred Loftis Wall. He graduated from Star High School in Star. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Santa Fe Hospital and the Santa Fe Railroad. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice Wall; a son, Vernon Leslie Wall of Pflugerville; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S. 57th St. Temple, TX 76504.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.