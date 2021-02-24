BELTON — Services for Johnny E. Olejnik Sr., 77, of Moody will be private.
Mr. Olejnik died Thursday Feb. 18, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 16, 1943, in Temple to Henry and Frances Pitrucha Olejnik.
Survivors include his wife, Esther Brown Olejnik; three sons, John Olejnik Jr. and Andrew P. Olejnik Sr., both of Belton, and Michael Olejnik of Moody; a daughter, Stephanie McCandless of Midlothian; three sisters, Evelyn Burgar, Ethel Martinez and Peggy Lynch, all of Temple; and six grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.