BELTON — Services for Pablo Sanchez Pirela Sr., 91, of Temple will be held at a later date.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Pirela died Sunday, Oct. 24, at his residence.
He was born April 28, 1930, in Patillas, Puerto Rico to Geraldo and Carmen Sanchez Pirela. He moved to Aurora, Ill., in 1953. He worked as a mechanic at Norb Kornak Oldsmobile until retiring in 1995. He moved to Temple in 2017. He was a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by a son, Orlando Pirela; and a daughter, Shiela Nelson.
Survivors include five sons, Eddie Perez of Long Island, N.Y., Alberto R. Pirela of Temple, Edwin M. Pirela of Gunnison, Utah, Pablo S. Pirela Jr. of West Chicago, Ill., and Geraldo M. Pirela of Temple; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.