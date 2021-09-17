CAMERON — Joyce Yakesch, 90, of Milano died Friday, Sept. 17, in Milano.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Liberty Community Church with the Rev. Dave Barclay officiating.
Burial will be in Liberty Community Cemetery.
Mrs. Yakesch died Friday,
She was born April 20, 1931, in Milano to Thomas Wesley and Martha Elizabeth Caywood Cotten. She married John Henry Yakesch on Nov. 22, 1947, in Cameron. She was a homemaker. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Milano, and also attended Liberty Community Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 20, 2012; and a daughter, Gloria Jan Yakesch, on Sept. 11, 2017.
Surviving is a daughter, Carolyn Vinton of Milano; a son, John Pat Yakesch of Milano; two sisters, Dorothy Rae Moore and Vivian Colvert; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Liberty Community Cemetery Association, 3370 County Road 237, Cameron, TX 76520.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.