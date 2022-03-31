Services for Martha Dean Turner, 63, of Moody will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with Kenneth Reeder officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mrs. Turner died Monday, March 28, at her residence.
She was born July 23, 1958, in Baytown. She graduated from Academy High School in 1976. She married Faron Turner on July 24, 1976. She worked in the health care industry for 34 years in administration and also served as a technical relations manager for Blue Cross Blue Shield for 11 years. She also was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Marc Turner and David Turner; a daughter, Marci Turner-Jones; several brothers and sisters; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.