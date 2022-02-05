Private services for Thomas “Tom” Bruce Dunlap, 66, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mr. Dunlap died Wednesday, Feb. 2.
He was born Jan. 7, 1956, in Grove City, Pa., to Robert Bruce Dunlap and Helga Bendikowski. He lived in Pennsylvania before moving to Temple in 2004. He graduated from Girard High School in Pennsylvania and attended college at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. He served in the Naval Reserves. He married Mary Anne Goodreau at Girard Presbyterian Church in 1979. He worked in the biomedical field for more than 25 years before retiring.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jason Dunlap of Belton; a daughter, Nicole Dunlap of Oakland, Calif.; and a brother, Robert Dunlap of Fairview, Pa.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.