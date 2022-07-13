CAMERON — Services for William James “Bill” Mueck, 92, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oak Hill pavilion in Cameron.
Mr. Mueck died Friday, July 8, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 4, 1930, in the Salem community in Milam County to Reignhold and Louisa Nittman Mueck. He married Alma Lorene Locklin. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 1999.
Survivors include three sons, William “James” Mueck Jr. and Dale Eugene Mueck, both of Cameron, and Michael Ray Mueck of Dripping Springs; a brother, Edwin Mueck of Cameron; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.