Services for Pauline Mable Gidding Byars, 90, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Garden of Memories in Temple with Dr. C. Edward Maze officiating.
Mrs. Byars died Thursday, March 4, at a local nursing home.
She was born June 16, 1930, in Pendleton to Roger Lee Sr. and Lottie Alexander Gidding. She graduated from Dunbar High School in Temple in 1950. She married Roy Lee Byars Sr. on May 14, 1954. She worked for Scott & White Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on March 16, 2016; and a son, Glenn Dale.
Survivors include a son, Roy “Bubba” Jr.; a daughter, LaSherl; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Tuesday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.