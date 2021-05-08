BELTON — Harry M. Koonce, 63, of Belton died Friday, May 7, at his residence.
Services are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Decreasing cloudiness and windy. High 86F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: May 8, 2021 @ 3:07 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.