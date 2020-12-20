Eugene “Gene” Wynecoop
Eugene “Gene” Wynecoop, 78, of Temple passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his residence.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton. His body will be cremated following his services.
Gene was born on September 5, 1942 in Chewelah, Washington to Andrew and Madge Wynecoop. He served our country honorably in the Army and Navy. Gene married Teresa Davis on August 18, 1970in Harker Heights. He enjoyed reading Sci Fi books and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Andrew Wynecoop; his mother, Madge Honeyman; his brother, Marshall Wynecoop, and his sister Joyce McCrea.
He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Wynecoop of Temple; his daughter, Windy Teeters and husband, Wes of Temple;his step-mother, Lena Wynecoop of Omack, WA; his sister, Doris Gonzales and husband, Val of Wellpinit, WA; his brother, David Honeyman and wife, Judy of Carpenteria, CA; his three grandchildren, Samantha Kellough of Little River Academy, Zachary Teeters and wife Katie of Abilene and Hope Teeters of Temple, and three great grandchildren, Estelle Kellough, Parker Teeters, and Zander Teeters; and many other family members and loved ones.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
