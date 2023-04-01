BELTON — Services for Claude Hess, 89, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Friday, April at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Glenn Hodge officiating.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mr. Hess died Thursday, March 30, in Temple.
He was born Aug. 8, 1933, in Belton to Fred and Juanita Hess. He married Norma Obanon. He married Gloria Lisenbe Pustka in 1988. He was a sergeant with the Belton Police Department and a deputy with Robertson County. He also served as the chief of police for Moody. Later he worked for and retired from Cloud Construction. He was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his second wife in 2020.
Survivors include four sons, Terry Hess, Todd Hess, Troy Hess and Trey Hess Zeinert; two daughters, Gloria Hodge and Sharlot Bland; two brothers, Robert Walker and Jesse Walker; two sisters, Cewella Wolff and Faye Copeland; 18 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.