George Sheldon Chaney
George Sheldon Chaney, 79, of Temple passed away, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in a Belton Nursing Home.
The family will receive friends for visitation Friday, June 10, 2022, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Dossman Funeral Home.
Sheldon was born January 7, 1943, in Lake Village, Arkansas, the son of George and Helen Rivers (Smith) Chaney. He served in the United States Army and the Louisiana National Guard before attending college. He graduated from Northeast Louisiana University with a degree in Engineering. He married Linda Drake, November 17, 1979 in Belton.
Sheldon worked in construction for one of the world’s largest global companies before moving to Belton and beginning his own company. Sheldon’s favorite things were fishing and being with his friends and family. He was a member of many clubs and organizations including outdoor hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife Linda Chaney, three daughters, Kimberly Bash and husband, Dennis; Shelle Blaylock and husband, Britt; and Tena Creel and husband, Glenn, one brother Dale Chaney and sister Carolyn Watters and husband, Ronny; grandchildren, Emily, Tanner, Matthew, Tucker, Jenna, Rachel, Blaize and Briscoe.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and caregivers that have helped care for him.
In Lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you donate to your favorite charity.
