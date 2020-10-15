BELTON — Services for Eric Ray Ingalsbe, 24, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Bruceville-Moore Cemetery with Robert Copeland officiating.
Mr. Ingalsbe died Sunday, Oct. 11.
He was born June 1, 1996, in Fresno, Calif. He worked as a construction worker in residential areas.
Survivors include his mother, Melissa Benitz of Temple; two brothers, Cris Benitez of Killeen and Austin Ingalsbe of Weslaco; and two sisters, Courtney Benitez of Killeen and Kaitlyn Minnick of Weslaco.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (https://afsp.org/give-in-memory-or-tribute).
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.