BELTON — Services for Eric Ray Ingalsbe, 24, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Bruceville-Moore Cemetery with Robert Copeland officiating. 

Mr. Ingalsbe died Sunday, Oct. 11. 

He was born June 1, 1996, in Fresno, Calif. He worked as a construction worker in residential areas. 

Survivors include his mother, Melissa Benitz of Temple; two brothers, Cris Benitez of Killeen and Austin Ingalsbe of Weslaco; and two sisters, Courtney Benitez of Killeen and Kaitlyn Minnick of Weslaco.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (https://afsp.org/give-in-memory-or-tribute).

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.