Kenneth Gale Kyle
Kenneth Gale Kyle, age 81 of Belton, entered into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ Saturday, June 5, 2021. Services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton with a visitation starting at 2 pm and funeral service at 3 pm. Burial will follow in North Belton Cemetery.
Kenneth was born January 18, 1940 to Hartwell Pierce and Maudie Phillips Kyle in Dumas, Texas. He trusted Jesus as his Savior at VBS as a child. He became salutatorian of Dumas high school in 1958. He earned a BS in math and Bible at Hardin Simmons University in 1962. He joined the US Navy in 1962 and became the Antisubmarine Warfare Officer on the USS Norris, a destroyer in the Atlantic fleet, from 1962 to 1965. He became a Lieutenant Commander before discharge. The USS Norris was the first ship to pass through the Suez Canal after the Six Day War. They escorted President Kennedy to Ireland, and while based in Newport, Rhode Island, they were also sent to help form the blockade against the Russian missile aggression in Cuba. Kenneth married Linda Hitchcock of Temple, Texas on May 28, 1966. He then earned a master’s equivalent in counseling at West Texas State, followed by a PhD in 1972 from the University of Texas in Austin, in Educational Psychology, emphasis in statistics. Kenneth was hired by the CCISD of Corpus Christi, Texas where he served with distinction until retirement in 1998. Daughter Erin Claire was born January 8, 1974, and son Ryan Scott on July 9, 1977. Kenneth and Linda retired to Belton, Texas in 1998. He became a member of First Baptist Temple where he served as a member of the media committee, manning the TV camera for worship services. Kenneth loved God, his family and country. He became a Master Gardener, and his hobbies included landscaping, growing roses, sailing, golf and reading.
Kenneth was preceded in death by an infant son, Kristopher Sean, and by his parents, Hart and Maudie Kyle.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Linda; daughter, Erin Bertran and husband Doug of Belton, Texas; son Ryan Scott Kyle and wife, Morgan of Olathe, Kansas. He is survived by three marvelous grandchildren: Declan P. Kyle of Kansas, Alexandra Bertran of Belton, and Braden S. Kyle of Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Temple---Missions; 8015 West Adams Avenue, Temple, TX 76502.
Paid Obituary