CAMERON — Services for Carol Ann Phillips, 80, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday in Clarkson Cemetery.
Mrs. Phillips died Wednesday, Jan. 13, at a Gatesville nursing home.
She was born Aug. 31, 1940, in Maysfield to William Jr. and Annie Yates Hopper. She was a photographer. She also worked at a sewing factory in Rosebud.
Survivors include a son, Chris Carlisle of Temple; a daughter, Pam Krumnow; a sister, Pam Meyer of Houston; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.