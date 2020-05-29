GATESVILLE — Services for Pat Brazzil, 85, of Gatesville will be private.
Burial will be in Restland Cemetery.
Mrs. Brazzil died Thursday, May 28, in Gatesville.
She was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Mound to Otho “Slim” and Amanda Whittenburg Galloway. She graduated from Flat High School in 1952. She attended Baylor University. She married Creston Brazzil on Oct. 17, 1952. She worked for National Bank of Gatesville. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Gatesville.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Larry Brazzil; a daughter, Nancy Oakley; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 912 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.