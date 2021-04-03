SALADO — Services with military honors for Billy W. Writt, 67, of Salado were Tuesday.
Mr. Writt died March 22 at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 24, 1953, in Longview to Othella Ingram Writt. He graduated from Longview High School in 1972. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Service Merchandise and the Job Corps in Virginia.
Survivors include three sons, Jason Writt of St. Petersburg, Fla., Jeremy Writt of Maryville, Tenn., and Jerrod Writt of Sacramento, Calif.; his mother of Longview; two sisters, Monica Elaine Chark of Baytown and Jeanne Writt of Longview; and a brother, Dennis of Longview.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado was in charge of arrangements.