Services for Armando Gonzales, 44, of Belton will be private.
Mr. Gonzales died Tuesday, Sept. 14 at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 22, 1977, in Dimmitt to Efrain and Sylvia Gonzales. He grew up in the Panhandle before moving to Belton, where he graduated high school in 1996,. He married Lucia Guillen on Sept. 22, 2000. He was a MRO Buyer at Texas Hydraulics for many years. He also worked as a radio DJ on KTEM in Temple for a time. He attended the El Salon del Reino Witness Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; three sons Ivan Guillen, Armando Gonzales and Hektor Gonzales, all of Belton; a daughter, Adriana Guillen; his father of Belton; a sister, Veronica Huerta of Belton and three grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.