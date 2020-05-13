Arthur L. “Art” Mays, 82, of Cameron died Saturday, May 9, 2020 in a Cameron nursing facility. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Mays was born May 23, 1937 in Ryan, Oklahoma to Hubert and Eula Mae (Smith) Mays who preceded him in death.
Art moved with his family to Waurika Oklahoma where he attended and graduated from Waurika High School in 1955. Upon graduation Art joined the United States Air Force.
While stationed in Austin, Texas at Bergstrom Air Force Base he met his future bride Mae Ellen Eisfeldt. Art married Mae on August 16, 1958 at Battetown Baptist Church in Cameron. They were married 59 years when she passed away in 2018.
During their marriage Arthur and Mae moved from Austin, Texas to England, then Omaha, Nebraska and over to Europe before settling back in Texas at Randolph Air Force Base near San Antonio. In 1976 Art retired from military after serving his country for 20 years. During those 20 years he did a year long Tour of Duty in Vietnam during the war and he also a year long Tour of Duty in Thailand. After retiring from the military Art went to work for Lear Siglar as an aircraft inspector. During this time he attended school at Southwest Texas State University and graduated in 1979 with a Bachelor of Business Administration BBA degree.
When he retired from Lear Sigler in 1993 He and Mae moved to Cameron where he had a rural postal route for the U. S. Postal Service.
He was a proud member of the San Andres Masonic Lodge No. 170 in Cameron where he recently received his 50 year pin. He was also a member of Battetown Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his brother, JB Mays. He is survived by his daughter Karen Brenek of Cypress, Texas, his sister Gwen Brown (Charles) of Nacona, Texas, his brother, Howell Curtis Mays (Linda) of Wichita Falls, Texas and his grandchildren Travis Brenek of Seabrook, Texas and Amanda Brenek of Clear Lake, Texas. Art also is survived by his extended family Robert Eisfeldt (Doris) and John Eisfeldt (Judy) both of Cameron. David Eisfeldt (Merna) of Waco, Evelyn Hillard of Temple and Edna Eisfeldt of Bryan as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Art was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved country music, watching his Oklahoma Sooners, and a good joke. He will be missed by so many.