Bennie Joe Williams
Bennie Joe Williams was born in Lubbock, Texas on October 1, 1936 to Lloyd and Guy Eula Williams.
He was an Eagle Scout, played baseball, delivered newspapers, and was student body president at Abilene Christian College where he met his wife, Wylene.
He was an amazing neighbor, brother, husband, boss, father, Poppy, uncle and cycling partner. His animals loved him as much as any of his people did. He was a gifted entrepreneur who was never afraid to try something new. He owned dry cleaners, built knotty pine furniture, raised cattle, and owned the Robertson’s Hams franchise in Salado. Bennie would not have wanted an obituary filled with all of his accomplishments, but instead, he’d want everyone to know what his good God had allowed him to be a part of on this earth.
Bennie was an encourager when he rang the doorbell and handed meals to shut-ins or assembled boxes of food to the regulars at the food pantry. He was uplifting to the medical staff and did his best to make them smile, even though he was the one that was hurting. He would say, “You’re doing a good job,” and never failed to say “thank you” after the endless needle sticks, scope procedures, and breathing treatments. They loved his sense of humor, work ethic, and his positive attitude.
He was a supporter and cheerleader for the preaching school in Monterey, Mexico and the Cherokee Children’s Home. The memberships he held were outlets for his desire to make a difference, whether in his church family, the Lion’s Club, School Board, Child Welfare Board, Little League, or as a generous supporter at the Bell County Youth Live Stock Show. Once upon a time, compassion and love and laughter was combined with creativity and determination, and Bennie Joe Williams was born…and the world is a much better place because of the life he lived.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given, in Bennie’s name, to the Salado Church of Christ and earmarked “Monterey School of Preaching”.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at Broecker Funeral Home Chapel, 949 W. Village Road, Salado, TX.
Viewing will be 10-11 a.m. Monday, July 26 at Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado, TX with Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Committal Service will be 12 noon Monday, July 26 at Salado Cemetery, Baines St., Salado, TX.
Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home, Salado. Please offer condolences to the family at www.broeckerfuneralhome.com and click on Bennie.
