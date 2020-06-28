Janice Kay (Sobotik) Watts, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on June 25, 2020. Janice was born on February 9, 1950 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Houston, Texas, to Mary and Eddie Sobotik. She grew up in the Houston Heights area, attending All Saints Catholic School and graduated from St. Pius X High School in 1968. After attending business school, she worked as an executive secretary at Shell Oil Company in Houston and later at Texas Instruments, where she met the love of her life, Vaughn Watts. They were married on March 20, 1976, at All Saints Catholic Church in Houston.
Janice enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, playing slots at casinos, trips to Florida to watch the Astros in Spring Training or taking the grandkids to Disney World. Family was always a big part of Janice’s life as she and Vaughn hosted numerous Christmas gatherings at their home for the ever-growing family. Reunions and gatherings at Easter and Thanksgiving in Frenstat, Texas, with cousins and aunts and uncles were always special.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Eddie Sobotik and her sister Eddie Sue Gilbert. She is survived by her husband Vaughn Watts; son Trey and wife Wanissa; son Nathan; daughter Emilie Watts Jones and husband Joshua; grandchildren Cooper, Ryleigh, Ethan, Jonathan and Eleanor; sisters Carolyn Richmond and husband Bruce; Sharon Chude and husband Charlie; Debbie Sowin and brother Jeff Sobotik; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and Aunt Rose Sobotik.
Due to COVID-19, we ask that only family or friends who received personal invitations attend. (Masks will be required)
Visitation will be held from 11:30am-12:00pm with Rosary and service to begin at 12:00pm at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home 3220 S. 31st St Temple, TX 76502.
Funeral Procession to Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery 11463 TX-195 Killeen, TX 76542 will begin at 1:00pm with burial services at 2:00pm
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
