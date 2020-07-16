Services for Susan M. Bloskas, 52, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Bloskas died Tuesday, July 14, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 24, 1967, in Indianapolis to Ronnie Mack and Nancy Jane Brandt Oglesby. She attended schools in Indianapolis and graduated from Taylor High School in Katy. She married Russell Bloskas on Sept. 1, 2004, in Houston. She was a registered dental hygienist and worked for Dr. Smith in Cameron. She also was an assistant manager at Specs in Temple. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Houston.
Survivors include her husband; her father, Ronnie Mack Oglesby of Houston; and two sisters, Chris Ogelsby Hempel and Amy Oglesby, both of Houston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.