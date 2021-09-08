Joe Guerra
Joe Guerra, age 63 of Temple, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Joe was born to Thomas D. Guerra, Sr. and Mary Guerra on July 25, 1958 in Temple, Texas. Joe married the love of his life, Paula Castillo, and they lived inseparably for 43 years. He worked in the carpentry business for 35+ years, spending his last 7 years as a devoted and loyal employee with TRU where he was highly regarded. His hobbies included playing softball with his family as the ‘Guerra Gorillas’, fishing, enjoying Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers games, and watching his 11 grandchildren play sports. Joe leaves behind a legacy of a deep love for life-long friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Thomas D. Guerra Sr.; his mother, Mary Guerra; brothers, Johnny Martinez and Harold Guerra; and sister, Mary Frances (Franci) Guerra.
Joe is survived by his life-long partner, Paula Castillo; and 5 children, Feliciana Alvarez and spouse, Martin Alvarez, Joe Thomas Guerra, Michael Munoz and spouse, Rachel Munoz, Vincent Guerra and spouse, Breona Guerra, and Ernie Guerra and spouse, Lety Delagarza. He is also survived by his 10 siblings, Rosa Castillo, Sara Guerra, Betty Polendo, Sandra DeLeon, Thomas Guerra Jr., David Guerra, Adam Guerra, Robert Guerra, Delilah Guerra, and Juanita Adams. Lastly, by his 11 grandchildren, Morgan Alvarez, Anthony Guerra, Meghan Alvarez, Arianna Guerra, Aidan Guerra, Brenley Munoz, Isaiah Guerra, Weston Munoz, Karizmah Guerra, Legend Guerra, and Vincent Guerra Jr.
Pallbearers will be Martin Alvarez, Joe Thomas Guerra, Michael Munoz, Vincent Elijah Guerra, Ernie Guerra, Anthony Guerra, Aidan Guerra, and Isaiah Guerra.
Flowers may be sent to Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, 500 W. Barton Ave. The family also wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Baylor Scott & White ICU team.
A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the funeral home.
