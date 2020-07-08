GATESVILLE — Services for Galen Kent Herrington, 71, of Gatesville will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville.
Mr. Herrington died Sunday, May 3, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 7, 1948, in Belton to B.E. “Red” and Manervia “Snorty” Jackson Herrington. He grew up in Belton and graduated from Belton High School in 1967. He worked as a construction superintendent. He married Mary Cascio on July 8, 1988. He moved to Gatesville in 2004. He was a member of Live Oak Baptist Church in Gatesville.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Angela Helton and Amy Rodgers; a sister, Darla Hill; a brother, Alan Herrington; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Live Oak Baptist Church, 113 FM 107, Gatesville, TX 76528.