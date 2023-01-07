Services for Theda Mae Timaeus Maxfield, 93, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Maxfield died Friday, Jan. 6, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 14, 1929, in Temple to Margie and Theodore Timaeus. She was a registered nurse, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1950 from Texas Christian University. In 1974 she earned a master’s degree in maternal child nursing from the University of Texas at Austin. She served as a faculty member of the Scott and White diploma program 1960-1970. She helped establish the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor nursing program, and served as an associate professor and assistant dean of the nursing school 1970-1994. She was president of the UMHB Faculty Assembly. She was named a Distinguished Alumni of the Harris School of Nursing at TCU in 2010. She was a volunteer at the Temple Community Free Clinic from its opening and continued to volunteer in general medicine, the gynecology clinic and at community health fairs after retirement. She was a member of the board of directors of the Temple Community Free Clinic for many years, serving as the secretary of the board. She received Volunteer of the Year in recognition of her service in 2010. She was a member of First Christian Church. She married Jerry Maxfield in February 1951.
Survivors include two daughters, Laurie Glaze of Santa Fe, N.M., and Rebecca Brindley of Austin; two sons, Ted Maxfield of Plano and Matt Maxfield of Nashville, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St., Temple, TX 76501 or Temple Community Clinic, 1905 Curtis B. Elliot Drive Temple, TX 76501.
Visitation will 3-5 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.