Services for Raymond Eugene Hill, 81, of Temple and formerly of Holland will be 10 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mr. Hill died Friday, Nov. 11, at a local hospital.
He was born March 12, 1941, in Holland to Floyd and Minnie Lee Berry Hill. He served in the Army 1960-1963. He worked as a painter at Wilsonart in Temple, retiring after many years.
Survivors include his wife, Lilly Hill of Temple; a daughter, Charlotte Mendoza of Temple; a brother, Ronnie Hill of Shreveport, La.; a sister, Linda Sue Jones of Holland; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.