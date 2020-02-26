Services for Danny Wayne “Danderick” Johnson, 57, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Davilla Cemetery.
Mr. Johnson died Friday, Feb. 21, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 11, 1962, in Temple to Albert Lee and Florine Johnson. He attended Temple ISD schools. He was a member of Crestview Christian Church in Temple. He worked as a custodian.
Survivors include two brothers, Rodney Johnson and Anthony Johnson, both of Temple; four sisters, Linda Vaughns of Temple, Sherron Adkison of Arlington, Cynthia Mathis of Grand Prairie and the Rev. Sandra Johnson of New Castle, Del.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.