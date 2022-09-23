Lora Marie (Jansing) Waits
Lora Marie (Jansing) Waits, age 93 passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 in Bartlett, Texas. Lora was born to Emil & Ella Hoelscher on April 7, 1929 in Bell, County.
Lora walked with the Lord all of her life and was a good and faithful servant. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by a daughter, Suzette Arnold, 3 step sons, Carl and wife Susie Waits, Charlie Joe and wife Shirley Waits, Clayton and wife Marsha Waits, 2 grandsons, Clint and wife Carrie Arnold and Jarret Arnold, numerous step grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, Vivi Linder, Reese, Cutter, Cade and Harper Arnold; and many step great grandchildren.
She is preceded by her parents & 4 sisters and one brother. She was blessed to have two husbands first Melvin Jansing and then Charles “Cotton” Woodson Waits; two step sons; Kenny and Larry Waits.
There will be a service at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett, TX