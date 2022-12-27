Services for Edward Teddy” Alvin McCoy, 37, of Temple will be noon Thursday at Bethel Assembly of God Church in Temple,
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. McCoy died Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Temple.
He was born Sept. 20, 1985, in Temple to Joel and Elaine Mc Coy. He graduated from Temple High School in 2004. He married April Larenda McCoy in 2005. He received a certificate in Pro Audio and recording in 2012 from Austin Community College. He studied music education at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin. He graduated from The Institute for Teaching God’s Word Theological Seminary with a bachelor’s of science degree in faith-based counseling in 2016. He was a musician and music producer. While in high school he played drums for Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Temple, People’s Choice Holiness Church in Killeen and Gates of Dominion Church in Austin. He later served as youth department music director at People’s Choice Holiness Church; music pastor for A New Day Awakening Church in Temple; musician at New Life Restoration Fellowship Church in Round Rock; minister of music and youth pastor at Life’s Changers Fellowship Church in Austin and Dallas; youth pastor and music minister at Open Door Church in Dallas; assistant music director and community outreach director at Grace Community Church in Lewisville; and director of music and media department at Balanced Believer’s Ministries in Killeen.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Tikariya Coan; and his parents.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.