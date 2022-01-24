BELTON — Services for Cordelia “Snookey” “Mimi” Rea Hale, 86, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton with Arthur Hale officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Hale died Wednesday, Jan. 19, at a Round Rock senior living center.
She was born May 4, 1935, in Sulphur Springs to Alton Luther and Virgie Spangler Robinson. The family lived in various cities in Texas before moving to Belton. She married Marvin Lee Hale on June 14, 1952, in Belton. She was a homemaker and a businesswoman. She ran a registered day care for many years. She also owned Snookey’s Knit Nook. She owned and bred several breeds of dogs.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Scotty Hale and Louis Hale; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Arthur Hale of Belton and David Hale of Granite Shoals; a daughter, Betty Sanders of Austin; a brother, Jimmy Robinson; two sisters, Ruby Hawk and Peggy Fox; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, Parkinson’s Foundation or a local animal shelter.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.