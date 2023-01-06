Tye Randall Bell
On Friday, December 30, 2022, Tye Randall Bell, loving son and brother, passed away at age 36. Tye is survived by his father and mother, Randy and Shawna Bell and one brother, Tanner Bell. Also Grandmother, Peggy Jones and husband Ron Jones. Tye was born October 23, 1986 in San Angelo, Texas. He spent his early years in Paint Rock, Texas and Ballinger, Texas where his Dad was a coach and his mother was an elementary school teacher and then school counselor. The family moved to Belton, Texas where his Dad became the Girls Athletic Coordinator/Head Girls Basketball Coach and his mother was a school counselor at Belton High School. He graduated from Belton High School in 2004.
As a young man, Tye became an avid golfer and won many metals and trophies on the PGA Jr. Golf Tour. He was diagnosed with a rare genetic neurodegenerative disease called Friedreich’s Ataxia at the age of 12. He loved all sports and was able to participate until he reached high school when the disease had progressed too much. He walked until his Senior year in high school and eventually became wheelchair bound. Tye never gave up on life and turned to on-line Gaming. He also loved composing music and making videos on his computer. He and his family attended yearly National Ataxia Foundation Conferences where he made many life-long friends who also had ataxia. Tye made it his goal to research and find ways he could adapt and live with his disease. He was a philosopher of life and loved learning about different religions and meditations.
Tye had two black pugs named Bizz and Tazz and they were his constant companions until they passed away in 2021 and 2022. He knew when it was his time, he would meet them both at the Rainbow Bridge and they would RUN across together.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Dossman’s Funeral Home at 2525 North Main Street in
Belton, Texas. In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks that those who are able instead make a donation in Tye’s memory to Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance at https://www.curefa.org.
Paid Obituary