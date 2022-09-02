Abby Barnett
June 24, 1988 - August 27, 2022
Abigail (Abby) Renee Barnett (Duncan) was born June 24, 1988 at King’s Daughters Memorial Hospital in Temple TX and died on August 27, 2022.
The daughter of Allen Michael Duncan Sr and Jeannie Ann Beard Duncan, Abby grew up in Texas, Louisiana, then Texas again. When she wasn’t reading, Abby could be found with a smile on her face playing with friends, dancing and singing with her best friend Kristina, and trying to keep up with her siblings.
Abby attended school in Buckholts and Belton. She went on to attend cosmetology school and became a hairstylist, working side by side with her mom at Sudden Changes Salon in Belton TX. Her favorite days involved creating beautiful updos for proms, weddings, and special events.
Abby married the love of her life Michael Barnett on March 13, 2011 in Round Rock TX after he won her over with his spectacular 2-stepping skills and guitar solos. Together they raised 3 beautiful children, Ariana(10) Liam(7) and Allie Mae(3). Her children were her entire world.
Ari thought shopping with Mom was the funniest thing because they could never agree on things. Abby would always ask if Ari was even her child, even though everyone knows Ari was her Mini Me, and then they would laugh over weird shoes and clothes.
Liam said Mom was nice to him and he liked gardening and going to Lake Belton with her.
Allie Mae liked to paint and draw with Mommy.
Abby could light up any room and gave her all to everything she did and to everyone. She put herself after everyone else, no matter what. Give her 50 reasons something wouldn’t work and she still said it would, and usually it did. She didn’t push you to make yourself better, but she made you want to be better.
She loved the beach, fishing, Christmas, arts, crafts, and DIYing of all kinds. She loved fiercely, passionately, and without reservation, she loved more.
Abby is survived by her husband Michael, children Ariana, Liam, and Allie Mae, mother Jeannie, father Allen, brother Michael and wife Ashtyn, sister Christine and husband Josh (Joshy-Poo) Bennett, numerous in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and their cherished friends turned family.
We will be celebrating Abby’s life on Sunday, Sept 4, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton TX at 11am with visitation the evening prior 5-7pm.
