Services for Maurice Dale James, 63, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple with the Rev. Shelton C. Rhodes officiating.
Burial will be in Far North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. James died Tuesday, April 12.
He was born Jan. 15, 1959, to Arthur Matthias and Olga “Cindy” Melvina James. He attended Mannings School in Savanal La Mar, Jamaica. He was a chef. He married Maxine “Bev” Thompson in 1981. He worked for Indeco Sales. He owned a lawn service. He was a long-distance trucker and worked for McGuire Transportation. He was a minister.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Maurice Dale Sheldon James; four daughters, Maxine James, Daliann James, Susan James and Janice James; two sisters, Sharon Mae James and Florence Jean Dryen, both of New York; a brother, Septimus James of Jamaica; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9:30-10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements.