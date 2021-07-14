Joy Ann Taylor
December 2, 1944 - July 12, 2021
Joy Ann Taylor, 76, passed into eternity with Jesus at Westview Manor in McGregor, TX. Visitation will be at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, TX on Thursday, July 15, from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm. Services will be at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, TX on Friday, July 16, at 12 pm. Burial will follow at Cedar Knob Cemetery in Salado, TX.
Joy was born Joy Ann Shuffield in Harris County, Houston, TX December 2, 1944. Joy grew up in Cameron, TX. Joy married Melvin Moody Taylor on May 5, 1976. She had many occupations throughout her life, but her greatest work was that of being a loving mother and wife. Joy enjoyed playing games with her family, hosting large Easter and Christmas family gatherings, and telling others about her children and grandchildren. Joy was a founding member of The Well Church of Moody TX.
Joy Ann Taylor is preceded in death by her father: Hubert Wilburn Shuffield Jr., mother: Mildred Mary Sommer Shuffield, and brothers: Billy Ray Shuffield and Richard Dale Shuffield.
Survivors include brothers: Donald Shuffield of Cameron, Larry Shuffield of Temple, David Shuffield of Broken Arrow, OK; children: Jason Taylor of McGregor, Chris Taylor of McGregor, Melissa Mitchell of Waxahachie, Joyce Hill of Cameron, Tressa Mahoney of Waxahachie, Cheryl Taylor Beacher, IL, William Taylor Garland, Danny Taylor of McGregor, Robert Taylor of McGregor; husband: Melvin Taylor of McGregor; as well as dozens of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Cori Taylor, Johnathan Taylor, Steven Taylor, Zachery Flower, Benjamin Harden, and Joseph Hines Jr.
The family would like thank the nurses and staff of Westview Manor and Hospice for their loving care of Joy Ann Taylor.
