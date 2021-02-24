Services for Evelyn C. Gillis-Henderson, 88, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. W.E. Robertson officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Gillis-Henderson died Friday, Feb. 12.
She was born April 2, 1932, in Augusta, Ga., to Joseph and Beulah Gillis. She was a gospel singer. She married and moved to Texas. She worked 30 years at the Fort Hood Army Base in Killeen in the Quartermaster Laundry. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Temple. She was the founder of the Temple Area Mass Choir, a member of the women’s auxiliary of the St. John Regular Baptist Association in Austin, and an alto and featured song leader in the St. John Regular District Chorus. She was a member of the Temple branch of the NAACP.
Survivors include a son, Steve Smith in Katy; two sisters, Dorothy Johnson of Dorchester, Mass., and Earnestine Gibbs of Augusta; and four grandchildren.
Viewing and visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.