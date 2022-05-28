Services for Michael Anthony Quinn, 48, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mr. Quinn died Wednesday, May 25, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born June 18, 1973, in Temple to Anthony and Charlene Snow Quinn. He worked for Sundowner Trailers in Coleman, Okla. He attended Blackjack Baptist Church in Oklahoma and Temple Bible Church in Temple.
Survivors include two daughters, Ashley Quinn of Belton and Mikayla Quinn of Temple; a son, Justin Quinn of Oklahoma; his father of Temple; a sister, Michelle Quinn of Abiline; a brother, Ronnie Quinn of Temple; and seven grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.