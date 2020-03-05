Alexis “Alex” Santos
Alexis “Alex” Santos, age 36 of Temple, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Private family burial will follow at Moffat Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 10-11:00am prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
Alex was born on August 6, 1983 in Temple, Texas to Debbie Darrow and Nestor Javier Santos. He was a welder by trade and worked at Spincast and American Rockwool. He graduated from Belton High School in 2002. He was preceded in death by his father, Nestor Santos; his step-father, Jimmy Wood; a sister, Natalie Santos and grandparents, Amelio and Maria Santos, Jane Bush, Jerry Darrow and Frank Kather.
Survivors include his broken hearted family; his mother, Debbie Wood; sister, Amanda Robinson; step-father and step-mother, David and Tina Kather; brother, Christopher Soules; sisters, Katie Santos and Marie Kather; and the apple of his eye, joy of his life, his beloved nephew, Asher Robinson. Also surviving Alex are his grandmother, Rosemary Kather; aunts, Tonya Bush, Maria Santos, Brunilda Santos Larson, Daisy Santos; and uncles, Jerry Darrow and Jose Santos. He also leaves many cousins and friends around the world.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alex’s favorite cause, his beloved nephew, Asher Robinson at Extraco Bank (for the benefit of Asher R. Robinson account) 254-774-5500 - contact Jose Ortega.
Pallbearers will be Clint Plotts, Chris Soules, Russell Martin, Jamie Danford, Robert Bazilius and Todd Hess.
Paid Obituary