ROCKDALE — Services for Milton R. “Jim” Currey, 97, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Lance Walch and the Rev. Jim Platt officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery in the Forest Grove community.
Mr. Currey died Thursday, Aug. 27, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 26, 1923, in Rockdale to Peter Oliver and Ruby E. Kelly Currey. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Novelene Caffey on July 6, 1946, in Rockdale. He was the owner of Jim Currey Real Estate in Rockdale and also was a rancher. He was a member of Forest Grove Christian Church, Rockdale Lions Club, American Legion Carlyle Post No. 358 and the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his wife on May 21, 2009.
Survivors include a son, Michael Ray Currey of Rockdale; two daughters, Marcie A. Bastow and Nancy Bell, both of Rockdale; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Forest Grove Christian Church, 8902 S. Highway 77, Rockdale, TX 76567; or Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belford Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Fla. 32256; or Rockdale Noon Lions Club, 1209 W. Cameron Ave., Rockdale, TX 76567; or to the American Cancer Society, attn. Gaye Bland, 963 N. FM 908, Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.