ROSEBUD — Services for McKinley “MC” Washington Jr., 65, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday at D. Brown Library in Rosebud with the Rev. Michael Smith officiating.
Mr. Washington died Saturday, March 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 5, 1956, in Marlin to McKinley and Magnolia Rose Washington. He attended Rosebud-Lott Schools and worked as a plumber. He was a member of Independent Baptist Church in Rosebud.
Survivors include four sisters, Ida Washington of Rosebud, Vanessa Gee of Seagoville and Frenchie Hamilton and Lula Smith, both of Dallas; two brothers, Willie Gee of Mesquite and Jamie Gee of DeSota.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.