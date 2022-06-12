Doris Ruth Kemp
Doris Ruth Kemp was born November 26, 1927 to Ernest Lee and Julia Whatley Kemp in the Stringtown community east of Temple. She went home to be with the Lord on June 2, 2022 in Temple, Texas.
She attended Little Flock and Temple schools, through Temple Junior College, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Mary Hardin Baylor College in 1948. She taught in Dallas area schools from 1948 to 1984. She earned a Masters of Education from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth in 1953, and a PhD in Education from North Texas State University in 1977. She finished her 40-year teaching career at her alma mater, then named The University of Mary Hardin Baylor.
She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ throughout her life. While in Dallas she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dallas, and during her years in Belton she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Belton, serving in various congregational capacities during those years.
In her retirement years she developed an avid interest in family genealogy and Texas history, using her talents and devoting many hours of service to support the Bell County Museum, Salado Historical Society, and Salado College Foundation. She was a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She received the Yellow Rose of Texas award from the governor of Texas on her 90th birthday.
She is preceded in death by her parents, by a sister, Joyce Ann Kemp of Belton, and by her nephew Steve Roberts of Cedar Park. She is survived by two sisters, Betty Kemp of Temple and Carolyn Roberts and husband Jerry Roberts of Belton, and by one brother, Dr. Leroy Kemp and wife Jean Kemp of Belton. She is survived by two nieces: Shelley Roberts Cheatham of Salado and Shelly Loven Roberts of Cedar Park. She is survived by three nephews: Paul Kemp and wife Cindie of Cedar Park, Timothy Kemp and wife Donna of Belton, and Mark Kemp and wife Annette of Copperas Cove. She is survived by several grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
At her request a private family memorial service will be held at a future date. She also requested that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kemp Family Endowed Scholarship at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor, or to a charity of your choice.
