Services for Anthony Craig Tank Johnson Sr., 62, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple will the Rev. Melvin Walker officiating.
Burial will be in Davilla Cemetery.
Mr. Johnson Sr. died Sunday, Oct. 9, at his residence in Temple.
He was born Apr. 16, 1960, to Albert and Florine Nealy Johnson in Temple. He graduated from Temple High School and attended Angelo State University on a football scholarship. He served in the United States Army and worked for Wilsonart and Texas Hydraulics in Temple. He was the owner of Green Pastures Lawn Care and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple. He was ordained as a Minister in Houston.
Survivors include two sons, Anthony Johnson Jr., and Akarri Johnson, both of Temple; a daughter, Saundra Johnson-Williams of Temple; a brother, Rodney Johnson of Temple; and four sisters, Linda Vaughns of Temple, Sherron Adkison of Arlington, Cynthia Mathis of Grand Prairie, and Sandra Johnson of New Castle, Del.; and three granddaughters.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.