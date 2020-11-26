Services for Donnie Renee Breazeale Williams, 58, of Temple will be noon Saturday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Williams died Tuesday, Nov. 17, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 12, 1962, in Temple to Clinton and Patsy Breazeale. She attended Temple High School. She married Jeff Williams.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Dustin Allen Smith, Clinton James Smith and Patrick Tate, all of Temple; a daughter, Shannon Renee Smith of Temple; two brothers, Kenny Breazeale and William Breazeale, both of Temple; her mother of Temple; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.