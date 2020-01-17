KILLEEN — Jo Dell Jones, 69, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Salvation Army Church in Temple.
Mrs. Jones died Sunday, Jan. 12, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 24, 1950, in San Antonio to Kenneth and Ella Foster.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Jones.
Survivors include three sons, Marvin Jones, Kenneth Jones and Allen Jones; a daughter, Martha Sapp; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Service in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.