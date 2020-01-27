Services for Leota Jane Frisch Wilson Knott, 82, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Dr. Ron Milne officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Knott died Sunday, Jan. 26, at a local care center.
She was born Dec. 27, 1937, in Hastings, Neb., to Merle and Christine Blum Frisch. She married Alfred H. Knott Sr. on May 31, 1985.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis Wilson of Temple and Jeff Wilson of Des Moines, Iowa; a daughter, Leesa Wilson of Temple; and numerous grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Temple Animal Shelter.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.