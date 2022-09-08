BELTON — Services for Marsha Gale Sellers, 77, of Salado will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
BELTON — Services for Marsha Gale Sellers, 77, of Salado will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Sellers died Sunday, Sept. 4, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 8, 1944, in San Antonio. She graduated from Salado High School and attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Michael Sellers of Salado; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.